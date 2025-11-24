Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar Unveils Dr. Ambedkar’s Bust at Royal Global University

In a ceremony held at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU), Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, unveiled the bust of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, revered architect of the Indian Constitution.

The tribute comes just days ahead of Constitution Day, observed annually on November 26.

The event reflected a moment of deep reverence and academic significance as the Chief Justice also planted a tree on the university campus and later addressed an interactive gathering of law students and members of the academic fraternity.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities, including Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of RGU; Dr. B.C. Barooah, Professor & Dean, Royal School of Law & Administration; Dr. Diganta Munshi, Registrar (Administration); Dr. D.N. Singh, Registrar (Academics), and faculty and students from various departments.

“Believe in Yourself, Reject Pessimism” — Justice Ashutosh Kumar

In his address, Justice Kumar reflected on Dr. Ambedkar’s relentless struggle for equality, social justice, and human dignity, urging students to draw personal and professional inspiration from his legacy.

“You must believe in yourselves and reject pessimistic thoughts if you wish to achieve your goals. On 26th November, we honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution — the mother of all laws,” he said.

Emphasizing the responsibility carried by future legal professionals, the Chief Justice encouraged students to question, challenge, and uphold democratic values both inside and outside the courtroom.

He reiterated that legal education is not merely an academic pursuit, but a powerful instrument of societal transformation, aligning with Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of justice and equality.

Speaking about the significance of the installation, RGU Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari highlighted the university’s commitment to nurturing future leaders grounded in constitutional morality and national pride.

“RGU, with its vision of fostering global excellence, has been consistently honouring the legacies of India’s national luminaries by installing statues and busts across its campus.

The unveiling of Dr. Ambedkar’s bust stands as an effort to inspire students with pride, patriotism, and a deeper appreciation for India’s rich intellectual and constitutional heritage,” he stated.

The ceremony concluded with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, marking a symbolic call to uphold the nation’s constitutional values at a time of socio-political transformation.

