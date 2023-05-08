Child Abuse Case: CM Asks Assam Police To File Charge Sheet Within 6 Months

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged child abuse case in Guwahati and complete the investigation process within the next six months.
The chief minister has also asked the Assam police to submit the charge sheet within next 45 days.
He also assured to request the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of the alleged child abuse case.
“I am personally monitoring this child abuse case, and I believe the investigation will be completed within the next six months. The couple has been slapped with various sections including sections under the POCSO act. I will personally write to the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of this case. I have directed the Assam police to file the charge sheet within a month or the next 45 days," said the chief minister.
Earlier on Sunday, during a press conference, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah stated that the medical reports of the victim girl are extremely worrisome; hence, the police will seek the appointment of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to establish the case in the court of law.
In order to ensure a speedy trial in the alleged child abuse case after the submission of the charge sheet, the police official mentioned that they will also file a plea before the Gauhati High Court via the state government of Assam.