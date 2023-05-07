Child Abuse Case: Guwahati Police to Seek Appointment of Special Public Prosecutor

Expressing serious concern over the alleged child abuse case in Guwahati, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah on Sunday stated that the medical reports of the victim girl are extremely worrisome; hence, the police will seek the appointment of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to establish the case in the court of law.
In order to ensure, a speedy trial in the alleged child abuse case after submission of the charge sheet, the police will also appeal to the High court through the state government of Assam, asserted the Commissioner of Police.
Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, CP Barah said, “The case has been closely monitored by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam DGP GP Singh and vowed strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. The chief minister has also directed us to monitor the health condition of the minor girl so that she gets a healthy and safe environment. All medical attendance and support will be looked after by the state government.”
Meanwhile, various sections under the POCSO act has been slapped against the doctor couple for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting the minor girl.
“Earlier, we had registered a case against the couple at the Paltan Bazar police station (case no. 193/2023) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act. However, after medical examination of the minor girl by the team of experts at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), we have ascertained from the medical report that the girl was assaulted both physically and sexually by the doctor couple; hence, sections under POCSO act were also slapped against them. The minor girl is currently under the safe custody of Child Welfare Committee (CWC),” added CP Barah.
The police earlier during a search operation at the residence of the doctor couple had rescued another girl and boy from the building. The elder girl who is believed to be aged around 11-12 years is kept under the custody of her legal guardian. While, the minor boy is being currently examined by a medical expert team at the GMCH, the final medical report has not been officially handed over to the police.
“Though the doctor couple earlier claimed that they are the biological parents of the victim girl and minor boy (supposedly adopted), but from our initial investigation it has come to light that those were false claims made by the couple. It remains to be seen who gave custody to the couple,” added the Commissioner of police further.
Earlier, the Guwahati police had arrested both the doctors along with a maid servant in the alleged child abuse case.