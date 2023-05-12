Child Abuse Case: Cops Conduct DNA Tests of 2 Minors at GMCH

The DNA tests of the two minors who have been allegedly abused by the doctor couple in Guwahati were conducted at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
A team of Guwahati police at Paltan Bazar escorted the minors to the said hospital on Friday.
Meanwhile, accused doctor Sangeeta Datta was also taken to GMCH for a routine health check-up. She will be produced before the court thereafter.
Earlier, the DNA tests of both the accused Doctors, Waliul Islam and his wife Sangeeta Datta was conducted at the GMCH respectively.
It may also be mentioned that another housemaid of the accused doctor couple, Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Datta, in the Guwahati child abuse case has been arrested in connection with the case on Thursday.
The housemaid was arrested after her misdeeds of torturing the minor victims were captured on the CCTV footage that has been recovered by the police from the doctor’s residence, sources informed.