Guwahati: Journalist Involved in Child Abuse Case Arrested

Earlier today, Sangeeta Datta was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Pan Bazaar police station for her health check-up.

On Tuesday, The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) appointed child rights activists Miguel Das Queah as Support Person for the victims in the case. Miguel who had been vocal in the child abuse case since the locals lodged a complaint against a renowned doctor couple will remain in charge for legal assistance for the minor victims until they are rehabilitated.