Guwahati: Journalist Involved in Child Abuse Case Arrested

In a major turn of events in the shocking child abuse case in Guwahati, a journalist has been arrested for his involvement in the case on Wednesday.
The arrested person has been identified as Abhijit Bose. He was the brother of a personal assistant of the prime accused doctor Sangeeta Datta. As per sources, Abhijit had provided security to his elder sister through conversations over the phone. He has been arrested under Section 120 (B) for providing protection to the accused.
Earlier today, Sangeeta Datta was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Pan Bazaar police station for her health check-up.
On Tuesday, The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) appointed child rights activists Miguel Das Queah as Support Person for the victims in the case. Miguel who had been vocal in the child abuse case since the locals lodged a complaint against a renowned doctor couple will remain in charge for legal assistance for the minor victims until they are rehabilitated.
Meanwhile, police have accessed CCTV visuals from the tainted doctor’s residence. As many as 32 CCTV visuals have emerged and the police are going through each one of them thoroughly as the investigation into the heinous act continues. On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the case and complete the investigation process within the next six months.