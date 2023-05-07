Doctor Couple Physically Abused Adopted Minor Boy: Medical Reports

Shocking revelations have come to light in connection with the child abuse case in Guwahati. According to the latest information, apart from physically abusing the minor girl, the accused doctor couple also physically abused their (supposedly adopted) minor son.
This has come to light after medical examinations were conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.
According to reports, the child has injury marks on his private parts which showed that he was tortured for a long period of time.
A team of officials of the Child Protection Commission along with a police team visited Sangeeta Dutta’s residence on Sunday and rescued the minor boy. The commission had directed the police to conduct a medical test of the boy. He was then taken to the forensic department of the GMCH. The forensic medicine department has given the details about the medical health of the minor boy.
Upon interrogation, earlier today, arrested Sangeeta Dutta had revealed that the victim minor girl and another minor boy are not their children. Sangeeta also claimed that she does not know who their parents were and where they were from. According to Sangeeta’s statement, the newborn children were handed over to them as twins in the year 2019 by a woman.
Sangeeta was arrested by the police on Saturday night. The doctor had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi. However, the police team headed by ADCP Central Nandini Kakati was able to track her down at a house on a hillock behind Greenwood Resort.
It has been learnt that the Sangeeta along with her doctor husband Waliul Islam had allegedly branded their three-year-old (supposedly adopted) child with a hot iron on her body. Multiple black spots were spotted in the victim’s body, including injury marks on her private part as well, the sources added.