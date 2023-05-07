Doctor Couple Physically Abused Adopted Minor Boy: Medical Reports

This has come to light after medical examinations were conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

According to reports, the child has injury marks on his private parts which showed that he was tortured for a long period of time.

A team of officials of the Child Protection Commission along with a police team visited Sangeeta Dutta’s residence on Sunday and rescued the minor boy. The commission had directed the police to conduct a medical test of the boy. He was then taken to the forensic department of the GMCH. The forensic medicine department has given the details about the medical health of the minor boy.