Child Abuse Case: Minor Girl Subjected To 'Taliban-Style Cruelty'

In a shocking revelation into the child abuse case, the brutality of the fugitive doctor Sangeeta Dutta and her husband doctor Waliul Islam has come to light amid medical tests of the three-year-old victim girl.
The victim girl on Saturday has undergone a medical examination at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
During the medical examination, it has been learnt that the doctor couple had allegedly branded their three-year-old (supposedly adopted) child with a hot iron on her body.
Believe it or not, the Taliban-style retribution was meted out to the 3-year-old child who is currently kept under the custody of child line, as per the sources.
Multiple black spots have been spotted in the victim’s body, including injury marks on her private part as well, the sources added. Although, no official statement has been released over the alleged claim of brutality against the victim girl.
Confirming the same, Pratidin Time contacted the GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma in this regard. Sarma said, “Health examination of the victim girl is going on, hence, we are yet to release the status of the victim girl’s health condition to the media. The victim is currently seen by Emergency, Surgery, Pediatrics and Forensic Medicine departments.”
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nandini Kakati informed that the search for the absconding doctor Sangeeta Dutta is on, while special police teams have been formed to nab the culprit doctor.
Earlier, the arrested housemaid Lakshmi Rai during a police interrogation revealed that doctor Sangeeta Dutta had asked her to tie up the minor girl at the terrace in the blaring summer heat for being disobedient and naughty.
Sangeeta Dutta’s husband Waliul Islam and her housemaid were arrested on Saturday morning.
Guwahati police on Friday detained Doctor Waliul Islam for his involvement in an alleged child abuse case.
He later, attempted suicide at Paltan Bazaar police station in Guwahati after being detained for allegedly abusing his adoptive daughter by taking 10-12 sleeping pills together. Waliul Islam was rushed to GMCH for treatment.