Child Abuse Case: Police Get 5-Day Custody of Dr Waliul Islam

The court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Kamrup Metro district forwarded the doctor Waliul Islam accused in a child abuse case to five-day police remand on Saturday. While the housemaid identified as Lakshmi Rai has been forwarded to seven-day police custody by the court.
Waliul Islam and his absconding wife Sangeeta Dutta are being accused of neglecting and abusing their 3-year-old child for the last couple of years.
Meanwhile, the brutality of the fugitive doctor Sangeeta Dutta and her husband doctor Waliul Islam has come to light amid medical tests of the three-year-old victim girl.
The victim girl on Saturday has undergone a medical examination at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
During the medical examination, it has been learnt that the doctor couple had allegedly branded their three-year-old (supposedly adopted) child with a hot iron on her body.
Believe it or not, the Taliban-style retribution was meted out to the 3-year-old child who is currently kept under the custody of child line, as per the sources.
Multiple black spots have been spotted in the victim’s body, including injury marks on her private part as well, the sources added. Although, no official statement has been issued over the alleged claim of brutality against the victim girl.
Confirming the same, Pratidin Time contacted the GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma. During the conversation, he said, “Health examination of the victim girl is going on, hence, we are yet to release the status of the victim girl’s health condition to the media. The victim is currently seen by Emergency, Surgery, Pediatrics and Forensic Medicine departments.”
On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nandini Kakati told the media that the search for the absconding doctor Sangeeta Dutta is on. “Special police teams have been formed to nab the culprit doctor,” she said during an interaction with the media today.