Guwahati Child Abuse Case: Sangeeta Datta Remanded in Judicial Custody

The prime accused in the child abuse case, Dr. Sangeeta Datta, has been remanded in judicial custody on Saturday in connection with the case.
Dr. Datta was produced before Protection of Child from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court today where she was sent to judicial custody, sources informed.
Earlier today, reports emerged that the police were preparing to file a charge sheet against Dr. Datta, before she was produced before POCSO court, for further proceedings.
It may be mentioned that Dr. Sangeeta Datta and her husband Dr. Waliul Islam have been accused of child abuse on their adopted children, both physically and sexually. Dr. Waliul is in judicial custody currently.
Additionally, Datta’s Personal Assistant Utpala Bose, who was earlier detained for interrogation, remains under the custody of Pan Baazar Women police station.
Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah on May 12, reached the Pan Bazar Women’s Police Station where he is expected to question Dr Sangeeta Datta.
Utpala Bose was on the run for three days after which she was detained by the police. She is accused of being the person behind providing links of picking up children illegally to the tainted doctor couple who have been accused abusing their own children.