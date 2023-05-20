Guwahati Child Abuse Case: Police To File Charge Sheet Against Sangeeta Datta Today

The Pan Bazaar Police is all set to file charge sheet against Sangeeta Datta in connection to a child abuse case in Guwahati.
In the ongoing case that involves Sangeeta Datta, the police are preparing to file a charge sheet as Datta is scheduled to appear in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) court on Saturday for further proceedings.
Additionally, Datta’s Personal Assistant Utpala Bose, who was earlier detained for interrogation, remains under the custody of Pan Baazar Women police station.
According to sources, both Sangeeta Datta and Utpala Bose underwent health screening once again.
Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah on May 12, reached the Pan Bazar Women’s Police Station where he is expected to question Dr Sangeeta Datta.
Utpala Bose was on the run for three days after which she was detained by the police. She is accused of being the person behind providing links of picking up children illegally to the tainted doctor couple who have been accused abusing their own children.