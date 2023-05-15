Child Abuse Case: Waliul Islam to be Produced Before Court Today

Doctor Waliul Islam, one of the accused in the Guwahati child abuse case will be produced before the court as his police custody ends on Monday.
On May 10, Waliul Islam’s police custody was extended by another 5 days by the court of the chief judicial magistrate. The city police produced accused Islam before the court after the completion of his five-day police custody.
Meanwhile, horrific allegations have come to light in the shocking child abuse case in Guwahati. As per sources, the names of two ASHA workers have been involved in the case pertaining to accused couple Sangeeta Dutta and Waliul Islam.
Utpala Bose, the personal assistant of the prime accused Sangeeta Datta in the child abuse case in Guwahati has been sent to 5-days police custody on Saturday. Utpala was reportedly arrested on Friday night. She is suspected to be the person behind arranging the children for the doctor couple Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam. As per sources, Utpala was absconding for three days and later surrendered herself at the Panbazar Police Station.
In yet another twist in the tale, Abhijit Bose, the journalist detained by the police in connection with the case is set to file a defamation case against the police.