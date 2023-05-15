Child Abuse Case: Waliul Islam to be Produced Before Court Today

Utpala Bose, the personal assistant of the prime accused Sangeeta Datta in the child abuse case in Guwahati has been sent to 5-days police custody on Saturday. Utpala was reportedly arrested on Friday night. She is suspected to be the person behind arranging the children for the doctor couple Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam. As per sources, Utpala was absconding for three days and later surrendered herself at the Panbazar Police Station.