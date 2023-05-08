Guwahati Child Abuse Prime Accused Dr. Sangeeta Datta Misleads Police

In a shocking revelation, it was found that the prime accused in the Guwahati child abuse case, Dr. Sangeeta Datta, had misled the police by stating that a woman handed over the victims to her while she was undergoing treatment at Dispur Polyclinic and Nursing Home.
The authorities in Dispur Polyclinic IVF center informed that apart from treatment for IVF none of what she said in police custody is true.
The authorities said that she came for IVF treatment in the year 2019, however, she left before the treatment was completed.
The counselor of the IVF Centre said, “In the year 2019, Dr. Sangeeta Datta and her husband Dr. Waliul Islam did come here for IVF treatment but they did continue the treatment further here.”
On Dr. Sangeeta’s confession of the victims being handed over him at the polyclinic, he denied the claims stating that, “Nothing of that sort has happened in this polyclinic.”
After getting arrested, Dr. Sangeeta Datta confessed on Sunday during police interrogation that the victims were not her children and she didn’t know who their parents were.
She said, “When my surrogacy treatment failed, a woman at Dispur Polyclinic handed over the children to me. I don’t know who their parents are or from where they were bought.”