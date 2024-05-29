Child Dead After Guard Wall Collapses on House in Guwahati's Lal Ganesh

A 2-year-old child tragically lost his life after a landslide hit Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh locality on Wednesday.
According to sources, a guard wall collapsed on a house following the landslide. Reportedly, the child was sleeping when the incident occurred, which subsequently resulted in his death on the spot.
The deceased child's father has been identified as Dilip Das, sources informed. As per reports, Dilip and his family were residing in the house and looking after a piece of land.
However, as per allegations, the owner of the land has been carrying out construction works in the area without following prior rules.
In the incident, Dilip Das’s wife has been injured to some extent, sources added.