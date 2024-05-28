Guwahati Residents in Distress After Prolonged Power Cut Following Rainfall

As Cyclone Remal unleashed its fury across Assam, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, communities in various districts found themselves grappling with the devastating aftermath.
In Guwahati's Pub Sarania area, chaos ensued as two electric poles collapsed on Monday night, plunging the locality into darkness. The resultant power outage added to the woes of residents already battling the onslaught of the cyclone.
Residents in Pub Sarania expressed their anguish over the lackadaisical attitude of the APDCL authorities towards the plight. As of filing this report no high authority reached the spot to look into the matter.
Reportedly, most parts of Guwahati city witnessed severe power cut following the incessant rainfall and storm since Monday night. Notably, electricity in most of the parts has been restored while in Pub Sarania area no authorities have responded to address the situation.
This raises serious concerns on when will the electricity be back in the area.
Meanwhile, in Nagaon district, the landscape was transformed as numerous trees were uprooted by the powerful winds, while the infrastructure of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) suffered extensive damage in several locations. Concerns over safety prompted authorities to contemplate issuing school closure orders, with reports of house damage adding to the growing list of casualties.
Across various revenue circles, including South Salmara, Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong, reports poured in of widespread devastation. From damaged electricity infrastructure to disrupted power lines and uprooted trees, the full extent of the cyclone's impact was felt acutely by communities across the affected regions.