Child Labourer Rescued from Guwahati’s Ghoramara

A child labourer was rescued from a residential house at Ghoramara area in Guwahati city during an operation on Monday.
Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the Child Line and Basistha police carried out an operation in Ghoramara area where they rescued a minor from a residential house.
Sources informed that a woman, identified as Purabi, bought the minor from Udalguri under the pretext of providing her job in an NGO. The minor is a resident of Bahipukhuri Tea Estate.
It is alleged that the accused was involved in such kinds of illegal activities of bringing children under the pretext of giving them jobs in the past.
An official of Child Line involved in the rescue operation informed, “The mother of the child lodged a complaint stating that the minor was bought to Guwahati under the pretext of giving her a job in an NGO but she rather provided her a job of maid.”
“Before initiating the rescue operation, we came to know that the area falls under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station so sought their help by filing an FIR and launched the joint operation. Now, the child welfare will take over the further probe such as recording statements of the minor and questioning the accused,” he said.