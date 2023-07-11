Assam: 300 Child Labourers Rescued in June 2023

As many as 300 children were rescued from illegal labour jobs in the month of June this year. This was informed by the Commissionerate of Labour, Assam during a presser in Guwahati city on Tuesday.
Addressing the presser, the commission informed that in the last six months of this year, more than 425 children were rescued further adding the staggering number of children saved in the month of June alone. The highest numbers of children were rescued from Guwahati, Barpeta and Dhubri.
They revealed that after the covid-19 period, the number of child labourers has increased.
“We are aiming to make Assam a child labour free state within 2025. Keeping this view, a schedule will be prepared in two months. With the help of this, we will prepare a pilot project and move forward,” the commission said.
The commission further stated a few problems that are posing as hindrance for them like less number of vehicles and labour officers adding only 69 officers are currently working at the commission in the state.
Moreover, the commission is planning to make amendments for the industry workers.