Children's Day: Guwahati Orphanage Treats Kids to Free Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Dr. Phani Sharma Welfare Trust took a special initiative for the children of Snehalaya Orphanage.

A free screening of the film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ was organised at Anuradha Cinema Hall in the city, allowing nearly 50 students from the ashram to watch the movie.

The event was attended by Snehalaya founder Fr. Lukose Cheruvalel SDB, along with Anuradha Cinema Hall owners Chinmoy Sharma and Bobbeeta Sharma. The initiative aimed to provide an enjoyable and memorable experience for the children on this special day.

It has been two weeks since Zubeen Garg’s final film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, was released, and audiences across Assam and beyond have flocked to watch it. Spectators were visibly emotional, as this marked the last movie of Assam's heartthrob.

Meanwhile, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is set to reach international audiences starting November 15, with screenings scheduled in Toronto, Canada, and North Carolina, USA.

The film’s US tour expands on November 16, with showings planned in Chicago (Illinois), Detroit (Michigan), Atlanta (Georgia), as well as Austin and Dallas (Texas). Special screenings have also been arranged for New Jersey and Boston on December 7, followed by a Bay Area show in San Francisco on December 8.

Organisers are in talks to schedule a Seattle screening on December 13 or 14, and plans are ongoing to finalise a Los Angeles show by January. The international rollout aims to give fans across North America a chance to experience the beloved actor’s final cinematic work.

Earlier, on November 9, the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, Golaghat, in collaboration with Gold Cinema Hall, hosted a special screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ for the elderly residents of a local old-age home.

Normally echoing with youthful cheers, the cinema hall became a space of heartfelt emotion as over 100 senior citizens, fondly called koka-aitas (grandfathers and grandmothers), watched the film. Many described the experience as profoundly moving.

The event went beyond mere entertainment, serving as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s legacy of compassion and care. “Zubeen Garg was always there for those who had no one,” said a fan club member. “Even in his absence, we want to continue his legacy of love and humanity.”

As Zubeen’s vibrant screen presence and soulful music filled the hall, numerous viewers were seen smiling through tears, reminiscing about the artist who touched countless hearts across generations.

The initiative received widespread appreciation in Golaghat, with many praising it as a truly humane gesture, reflecting Zubeen Garg’s spirit of love, empathy, and the unifying power of art.

