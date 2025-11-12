Who Didn’t Watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’ In Karimganj?



Who is to blame in Karimganj for a pathetic turn out of people to movie theatres for watching ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the last movie of Zubeen Garg? Giving an account, Senior Congress spokesperson, Mehdi Alam Bora has provided a statistics in his Facebook account.

In his Facebook post, Mr. Bora wrote, “In Karimganj, 86% of the population are Bengali Hindus and only 12% are Muslims. So, if tickets for Zubeen Garg’s film didn’t sell there, are only the 12% Muslims to blame?”

‘Roi Roi Binale’, The Emotion

Roi Roi Binale has become an emotion which breaks the confines of commenting and reviewing a movie. Ever since this movie has hit the theatres on 31st October, it continues to jolt the box office till date. Scenes of people coming out weeping after watching Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on the screen have been abundantly floating across media. However, it has also invited controversies whether related to piracies or prices of movie tickets.

The movie also, ironically, came under political brouhaha Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently commented that Zubeen’s last movie has seen extremely low viewer in the district of Karimganj. Criticisms poured in terming CM’s statement as yet another attempt of communal division.

Mehdi Alom Bora’s facebook post came in response to the Chief Minister’s statement.

CM Sarma were also heard saying, “authentic Zubeen fans are Assamese fans” and that “Zubeen belongs to the people who truly cherish him.” Sarma had further remarked, “After two years, the Miya Muslims will forget him. Only Assamese people will keep Zubeen’s legacy alive; Miya Muslims will not.”

The Congress leader’s post, seen as a sharp rebuttal, questioned the communal undertones of the Chief Minister’s comments and accused him of dividing people over art and culture.

