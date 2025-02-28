Chinmaya Mission Guwahati Celebrates Maha Shivratri with Devotion and Fervor

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati observed Maha Shivratri with great devotion and spiritual fervor at its premises in Rukminigaon. The celebration, held on February 26, witnessed enthusiastic participation from members, their families, friends, and devotees.

The festival featured the traditional Four Prahar Pujas—Pratham Prahar, Dwitiya Prahar, Tritiya Prahar, and Chaturtha Prahar—each performed with deep reverence. Nearly 100 devotees attended the Pratham Prahar Puja, which included the sacred Shiv Sahasranama Archana, followed by Rudra Abhishek. Many devotees observed an all-night vigil, engaging in meditation and devotional hymns to honor the significance of Maha Shivratri.

The Tritiya Prahar Puja featured Shiv Vivah, symbolizing the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with the performance of Tandava, the celestial dance of Shiva. The Chaturtha Prahar concluded the event with the auspicious Maha Mrityunjaya Havan, where devotees offered prayers with utmost dedication, seeking blessings from Adi Deva Mahadeva.

Adding to the sanctity of the occasion, the Devi Group filled the atmosphere with divine energy through melodious bhajans. Devotees were served Maha Prasadam after each Prahar, enhancing the spiritual experience.

The event’s success was attributed to the tireless efforts of Amma, the Devi Group, and the CHYK Group, whose unwavering dedication and devotion ensured a seamless and spiritually enriching celebration.