Chinmaya Mission Guwahati Marks Maha Shivratri with Devotion & Grandeur

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati celebrated Maha Shivratri with deep spiritual fervor and devotion at its Rukminigaon premises on 26th February, bringing together members, families, and devotees in a night of divine worship and reflection.

The sacred observance featured the traditional Four Prahar Puja—Pratham Prahar, Dwitiya Prahar, Tritiya Prahar, and Chaturtha Prahar, each conducted with elaborate rituals and offerings. The night-long worship, filled with devotional hymns and meditative silence, reflected the profound significance of this auspicious occasion.

The Pratham Prahar Puja witnessed an overwhelming participation of nearly 100 devotees, who engaged in Shiva Sahasranama Archana followed by the Rudra Abhishek, invoking the divine grace of Lord Shiva. As the night progressed, many devotees observed an all-night vigil, immersing themselves in prayers and bhajans.

A highlight of the celebration was the Tritiya Prahar Puja—Shiva Vivah, symbolizing the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees rejoiced in the divine union while witnessing the sacred rituals that commemorated Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, the Tandava.

The night concluded with the Chaturtha Prahar Maha Mrityunjaya Havan, a powerful offering invoking health, protection, and spiritual awakening. The air resonated with sacred chants as devotees expressed their reverence, seeking the blessings of Adi Deva Mahadeva.

Adding to the sanctity of the occasion, the Devi Group’s soul-stirring bhajans infused the atmosphere with devotion and purity, enriching the spiritual experience for all present. Maha Prasadam was distributed after each Prahar, ensuring that devotees departed with divine blessings and fulfillment.

The grand success of the event was a testament to the relentless efforts of Amma, the Devi Group, and the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra (CHYK) members, whose dedication and devotion made the festival truly magnificent.

Maha Shivratri at Chinmaya Mission Guwahati was not just a night of worship but a transformative experience, bringing the community together in celebration of the Supreme Consciousness—Lord Shiva.