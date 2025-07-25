CID Assam Arrests Former Bank Officer in Rs 16 Lakh Fraud Case

In a major breakthrough, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has arrested a former Canara Bank official who had been on the run, in connection with a bank fraud case involving misappropriation of Rs 16 lakh.

Advertisment

The accused, Jumi Das, a former officer at Canara Bank’s Ulubari branch in Guwahati, was apprehended on July 24, 2025, after evading arrest since the registration of the case in 2016. She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) on Thursday and has been remanded to five days of police custody for detailed interrogation.

The case, registered as CID PS Case No. 01/2016 under Sections 120(B)/420/468/471/409/406 of the Indian Penal Code, was initiated following an FIR lodged by Smti Puja Bharadwaj, then branch manager of Canara Bank, Ulubari. In her complaint dated January 5, 2016, Bharadwaj alleged that Jumi Das, in collusion with others, had fraudulently siphoned off public funds from the branch amounting to Rs 16 lakh.

CID Inspector Tripti Gogoi, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that Das had been evading law enforcement for years.

ALSO READ: Joshita Das Suicide: Architect Detained in Ongoing Probe