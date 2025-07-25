Joshita Das Suicide: Architect Detained in Ongoing Probe

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged suicide of Assistant Engineer Joshita Das, the Bongaigaon Police have detained architect Debajit Sarma, whose name was mentioned in her suicide note.

Advertisment

According to sources, Debajit Sarma is an architect who had submitted an incomplete and unreliable estimate to Joshita, containing major discrepancies and inconsistencies. He is associated with a private firm that was responsible for designing the now-controversial stadium. The stadium’s blueprint, reportedly riddled with technical flaws, was one of the key issues Joshita highlighted in her suicide note. In her suicide note, she expressed that she was forced to handle the large project entirely on her own, without any assistance, despite repeatedly asking for help.

Joshita had explicitly pointed out multiple design errors in the stadium plan and held the concerned individuals accountable for the professional pressure and mental harassment she allegedly endured.

Debajit Sarma is currently in police custody. His detention was made possible through coordinated efforts led by SDO Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer Dinesh Sharma Medhi, who had earlier worked with the Bongaigaon police to bring him in for questioning. Notably, on July 24th, both SDO Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer Dinesh Sarma Medhi were arrested earlier in connection with Case No. 188/25. Their arrests were made under Section 108(3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover the full extent of responsibility and determine whether further arrests or disciplinary actions are warranted in connection with Joshita’s tragic death.

Also Read: Joshita Das Suicide: PWD Probes Site, Public Seeks Contractor's Arrest