CID Interrogates SEBA Exam Controller, 2 Others in HSLC Paper Leak Case

Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma has arrived at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Guwahati.

Sarma was summoned by the CID for questioning in connection to the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak case. Along with Sarma, two others have also been summoned by the CID. They have been identified as Kushal Das who is a clerk and the other is a security guard.

The officials of CID are currently interrogating the three SEBA employees. Sources revealed that the trio brought important documents along with them.

Earlier, Nayan Jyoti Sarma had assured that the results for the HSLC examinations will be declared in May itself.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the three teachers of Assam’s Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case have been sent to 10-day custody of the CID.

The three arrested teachers Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old student who was allegedly involved in the case was also produced before the court today. The student has been sent to the childcare unit in Boko.

On the other hand, 10 other accused were produced before the court today after their police custody came to an end. All ten have been remanded to judicial custody.