HSLC Paper Leak: 3 Arrested Teachers Sent to 10-Day CID Custody

The three teachers of Assam’s Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case have been sent to 10-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The three arrested teachers Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old student who was allegedly involved in the case was also produced before the court today. The student has been sent to the childcare unit in Boko.

On the other hand, 10 other accused were produced before the court today after their police custody came to an end. All ten have been remanded to judicial custody.

The three teachers of Lakhimpur were placed under suspension by the office of the district inspector of school.

Mastermind Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School located in Nowboicha surrendered himself before the police on Friday. Prasanna Das is also a teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School. Das was apprehended by police from Lakhimpur on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday night, Pranab Dutta, the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur was arrested in the HSLC paper leak case.