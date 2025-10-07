From Luxury to Lock-Up: Shyamkanu Wants a Book, Siddharth Demands Perfume

Two of the prime suspects in the mysterious death of Assam’s renowned singer Zubeen Garg — Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma — have been in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) since October 1, following a public memorial organised by the Assam government in Jorhat.

Garg reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Until that date, both Mahanta and Sharma enjoyed VIP privileges, but since October 1, they have been lodged in the CID lock-up — eating, sleeping, and adjusting to standard custodial life.

Sources reveal that the duo, accustomed to luxury, have reportedly requested deodorants and other personal items, citing the “unbearable” smell caused by limited bathing facilities. Shyamkanu Mahanta’s wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, and relatives of Siddharth Sharma attempted to deliver these items during their visits, but CID security personnel refused entry, leaving all items outside the office.

Among the items brought was a copy of “Bengsata,” a literary work by Assamese writer Apurba Kumar Saikia, containing a handwritten religious verse (shloka) invoking Lord Krishna and Lord Rama. Anita Deka reportedly intended the verse to be recited four to five times daily as spiritual solace for her husband. However, CID officers kept both the book and note outside, preventing the prime suspects from accessing them.

The episode has already sparked widespread discussion on social media and in the news, with public curiosity growing over how the high-profile suspects are adjusting — or complaining — to life in custody.

Also Read: ‘Justice for Zubeen’: Congress Takes to Streets, Says Govt Diverting Issue to Protect Accused