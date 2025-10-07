‘Justice for Zubeen’: Congress Takes to Streets, Says Govt Diverting Issue to Protect Accused

A massive candlelight rally was held in Bijoynagar, Kamrup, on Tuesday evening demanding justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose mysterious death continues to stir emotions across Assam.

The rally, organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), saw the participation of hundreds of people, including Congress leaders, local organisations, and citizens who marched with candles along National Highway 17.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi led the rally, expressing solidarity with Zubeen’s fans and questioning the state government’s handling of the investigation. Gogoi alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention from the case to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to divert the issue to shield Shyamkanu Mahanta. The people of Assam know what kind of relationship he shares with Shyamkanu’s family,” Gogoi said while addressing the gathering.

He also claimed that Shyamkanu Mahanta’s old Facebook account, which reportedly contained key photographs and information, had been deleted.

“If that account is retrieved, many truths will come to light,” Gogoi added.

Taking a swipe at the government’s priorities, Gogoi said,

“The Centre can spend crores on festivals like the Northeast Festival, but it has failed to deliver justice for one of Assam’s greatest artistes.”

Joining the protest, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami lashed out at the state administration, accusing it of inaction and complicity.

“Even criminals seem to get festive holidays. The Chief Minister felt embarrassed to admit that Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were brought back in cargo. This insensitivity is unacceptable,” Borthakur said.

She further alleged that those close to the main accused were continuing their foreign ventures unhindered, while the government remained silent.

“Even if the Chief Minister tries to act clever, the people can see fear on his face. Government funds are being misused to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta right under his watch,” she claimed.

The rally, described as one of the largest public gatherings in Bijoynagar in recent times, reflected the growing frustration among citizens demanding a transparent probe into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Participants lit candles and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the artist, calling for justice and accountability. Many described Zubeen not just as a singer but as an emotion that united Assam.

