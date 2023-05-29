Citizens’ United Forum Condemns Kharghuli Incident, Condoles Families Of Victims

A statement from them on the incident read, "On May 25, 2023, a devastating accident of water pipe burst in the Kharghuli area in the Guwahati caused the unfortunate death of a woman, injured several persons, and damaged several houses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This was an unprecedented and completely unexpected accident that took place in a water-carrying pipe of the JICA-funded South Central Guwahati Water Supply Project in the Joypur area of Kharghuli. In fact, the gushing out of water at high speed started at 2.30 pm on Thursday and it continued for about forty minutes. A big question here is as to why it took forty minutes to stop the water from coming out at a high speed. In fact, if necessary equipment such as pressure-measuring machines were present at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and a qualified person had been available to supervise them on time, the incidence of such explosions could have been stopped within a minute. Then the area could have been saved from this huge loss of life and property."