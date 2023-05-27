Kharguli Incident: Guwahati Jal Board Announces Compensation to Affected Victims

After two days of the water pipeline burst incident in Kharguli area, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board on Saturday announced compensation to those affected in the incident.
The jal board has announced a compensation of Rs. 3 lakhs to the family members of the deceased woman who lost her life in the incident, sources said.
The jal board has further announced to distribute a total amount of Rs.13,68,500 to the 30 households affected by the water gush incident in Kharguli.
The compensation to the affected families is provided as per the policy of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
On Friday, the DC of Kamrup (Metropolitan), MD/GJB Pallav Gopal Jha chaired a meeting with the Secretary and senior officials of the board to review various important matters, safety issues and other technical operations in view of the recent event.
Meanwhile, the state government constituted a three-member committee to launch an inquiry into the incident and the committee has been directed to submit the report by May 30.
It may be mentioned that last Thursday, a Gammon JICA water supply main pipeline burst in the Kharguli area causing a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush.