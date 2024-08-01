City Buses in Guwahati Introduces Colour Strips for Easy Route Identification

In a bid to simplify route identification for passengers, the Kamrup Metro's Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has directed city buses to display two coloured strips on their bodies.
This initiative applies to both privately-owned buses and those operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), sources said.
According to information received, RTA Chairman has mandated that buses have to strictly comply with the order.
Speaking on the issue, RTA secretary, Tamsin Aftab said, “The colour strip on top will help identify the starting point of the route, while the one below will signify the last stop of the designated route.”
“There are six routes within the city and nine routes on the outskirts of the city. This system has been curated to ensure that buses stick to their designated routes to manage traffic,” he added.
On the other hand, ASTC authorities stated that the electric buses will feature green strips, symbolizing their environmentally friendly nature, as per the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, instead of elongated strips, ASTC buses will be marked with four circular stickers on all four sides of the vehicle, he added.
Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, Managing Director of ASTC, stated, "The electric buses have been designated the colour green to signify an environmentally friendly theme, as per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive. But, the buses under ASTC will feature four circular stickers on all four sides of the vehicle.”