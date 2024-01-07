Assam Launches India's First 100% Electric Bike Taxi Service via 'Baayu ASTC App'

About Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

ONDC is an initiative by DPIIT, (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), aimed at democratizing digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network, enabling digital transactions in goods and services. ONDC is envisioned to democratize and increase the participation of digital commerce in India across all products (for example - groceries, food, and beverages, textiles, electronics, etc.) or services (for example - travel, mobility, ﬁnancial services, etc.), be it for business to business or business to consumers use cases or any other commercial model.