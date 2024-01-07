Assam Launches India's First 100% Electric Bike Taxi Service via 'Baayu ASTC App'

With a forward-thinking and creative vision for Assam Transport Corporation, state minister of transportation Parimal Suklabaidya on Sunday launched "Electric Bike Taxi and delivery services" through "Baayu ASTC App." This is a historic initiative in the field of efficient and sustainable transportation in Assam.
In today's event, India's first app-based 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi service was launched.
As India's first 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi service, ASTC, in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech, a state-based start-up company, launched ' Baayu ASTC App' in Assam, ushering in a new era in the solution of the eco-friendly transportation problem via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) approach. The state will also see the introduction of zero-emission bike taxis and delivery services.
In a press statement, ASTC said, “Baayu aims to generate 5,000 livelihood opportunities for driver partners right here in Assam by supporting with electric vehicles, technology platform, Insurance, training, skill development and operating license in linewith Assam Aggregator rules 2022. The move will reduce carbon emissions by 29,000 tonnes per annum and save Rs 73 crore annually on fuel consumption.”
Supported by NITI Aayog’s ‘Shoonya’ (Zero pollution mobility) campaign, “Baayu - Clean Air Movement” by ASTC aims to improve the air quality and public health of our cities by deploying Electric vehicles in transport and logistics sectors and thus implementing decentralized technologies of Beckn protocol to develop digital public infrastructures to be deployed on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).
“Baayu, a groundbreaking sustainable mobility initiative, launched by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech Pvt. Ltd.,has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the transportation landscape of Assam. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, Baayu serves as a testament to the Government of Assam's commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting entrepreneurship, and embracing environmentally conscious practices,” the press statement reads further.
ONDC is an initiative by DPIIT, (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), aimed at democratizing digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network, enabling digital transactions in goods and services. ONDC is envisioned to democratize and increase the participation of digital commerce in India across all products (for example - groceries, food, and beverages, textiles, electronics, etc.) or services (for example - travel, mobility, ﬁnancial services, etc.), be it for business to business or business to consumers use cases or any other commercial model.