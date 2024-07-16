CJM Court Magistrate's Car Attacked In Guwahati; 2 Arrested

Two youths attacked a magistrate of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court for Kamrup (metro) district in Guwahati's Nayanpur locality on Tuesday. The assailants were subsequently arrested by the magistrate under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
As per reports, the magistrate was attacked while traveling in the official vehicle. The assailants arrived and stopped the vehicle and started hurling abuse at the magistrate.
Moreover, the reportedly tried to deboard the magistrate from the vehicle forcefully. As a result, the magistrate detained the duo under provisions of the BNSS and they were subsequently arrested. This was the first reported case of magistrate arrest in Assam under the caveats of the newly introduced BNSS.
The duo, identified as Kuldeep Das and Hiranya Kumar, was arrested and charged under section 41(1) of the BNSS. They are currently being held at the Dispur Police Station.