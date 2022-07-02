Clash Erupts Between Boarders of SMH and RKB Hostels at Cotton University

In yet another incident of hatred, a clash erupted at Swahid Mojammil Hoque (SMH) hostel and Rajanikanta Bordoloi (RKB) hostel boys at Cotton University in Guwahati.

According to reports, the boarders of RKB hostel allegedly assaulted the boarders of SMH on Friday night. It has also been alleged that a team of 15 had assaulted the boarders of SMH with rock, bricks and wine bottle.

Moreover, they also broke the glasses of windows and doors at SMH hostel.

Reports further stated that a student of SMH who was injured in the incident who is sustained with 16 stitches.

According to a report, the clash erupted based on a social media post.

An FIR has also been lodged at Panbazar police station by the boarders of SMH hostel.

Notably, protests erupted in the Cotton University campus on Thursday after the general secretary of Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU), Abhishek Mahanta formally joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

A boarder of the MNDP Hostel of the university, Nayan Jyoti Kalita said that Mahanta had betrayed the trust of the boarders of MNDP, SKL and DRK hostels by joining a political. Kalita alleged that Mahanta has also violated recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee regarding student body elections.



