Udaipur Killing: Assam Man Arrested for Supporting the Incident

An Assam man was arrested in Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the brutal killing of the tailor at Udaipur in Rajasthan, said police.

A resident of Katlicherra area, Samsul Laskar was arrested for making comment on a social media website, in which he allegedly supported the killing, the police said.

Laskar was arrested on Thursday, and a case was filed against him under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Milan Das filed a police complaint.

Also Read: SpiceJet Flight Returns Back to Delhi after Smoke Noticed in Cabin

Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of making the comment on a post by one Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, police said.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency.