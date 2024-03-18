Clashes Erupt at Gauhati University Over CAA Protest and ABVP Conference

The Gauhati University witnessed a tumultuous day on Monday as clashes erupted between members of the Gauhati University Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leaving several students injured.
Today, the campus was once again a focal point for dissent as the students' union organized an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, coinciding with the ABVP State Students' Leaders' Conference at the BKB Auditorium.
Allegations flew from both sides as the PGSU leader accused the ABVP of predominantly hosting outsiders at their conference, devoid of university representation. The clash, the leader claimed, stemmed from the ongoing agitation against the CAA, resulting in injuries to 5-6 students.
The confrontation escalated as ABVP members attempted to enter the varsity premises with rallies, met by anti-CAA protesters burning tyres and chanting slogans such as "ABVP hai hai”, ABVP go back”. The ensuing scuffle underscored the deep-seated tensions between the two student organizations.
In response, the ABVP refuted claims of disorder, asserting that their conference was conducted systematically with proper permissions. They alleged potential disruptions by miscreants aiming to sow chaos within the GU campus, vowing to probe the matter further.
Meanwhile, the Gauhati University Students' Union continued their resistance against the CAA by hoisting black flags, signaling their intent to escalate protests in the days ahead.