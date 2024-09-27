Class 10 Girl Allegedly Raped In Guwahati Lodge; 2 Arrested

Two youths were arrested in Guwahati on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a lodge. Dispur police arrested the duo after the survivor filed a complaint against them.
The incident allegedly occurred at Meenakshi lodge in Guwahati's Down Town area. The minor girl, a class 10 student, alleged that the accused invited her to the lodge on the pretence of having a party. However, they drugged her and then raped her while she was unconscious.
Identified as Prince Kumar Rai and Gulam Hasan Raja, the accused are residents of Guwahati's Last Gate locality.
Meanwhile, the incident has also raised questions on the lodge's practices. The management of Meenakshi lodge are under the scanner for allowing the duo to book a room without keeping a record of their documents. They have been accused of operating outside the purview of established guidelines.
On the other hand, the police are now questioning the arrested individuals in connection with the matter. More details are expected soon.