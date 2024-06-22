Class 11 Student At Guwahati School Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Amid an alarming rise in untimely deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrests nationwide, an 11th-standard student of a private school passed away in Guwahati after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Saturday.
As per reports, the incident occurred at St. Francis De Sales Higher Secondary school located at Pathar Quarry in the city today.
The student, identified as Bismay Kumar Singh, studying in the Commerce stream, suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest while at school.
He was immediately rushed to the nearby Pratiksha Hospital where doctors declared him dead. It is unclear at the moment as to whether the deceased student had a history of heart-related ailments.
More details are awaited.