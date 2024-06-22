Unidentified Youth's Body Discovered in Guwahati Outskirts

The body of an unidentified youth was found in a pond near the Panikhaiti police station, triggering suspicion among locals. The incident, suspected to involve foul play, occurred at the railway tracks adjacent to the pond.
According to initial reports, locals speculate that the youth may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the pond. However, another theory suggests he might have fallen from a moving train, leading to his demise.
The youth, clad in a red t-shirt and black long pants, was discovered by residents who promptly alerted the police nearby. Police personnel have arrived at the scene to investigate further and retrieve the body.
Further details regarding the incident are expected once investigations are underway.