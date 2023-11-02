Class X Student Goes Missing in Guwahati

In a sensational incident, a student of the Guwahati’s Guru Nanak School has reportedly gone missing.
The missing boy has been identified as Chandragupta Mandal, a student of Class X, sources said.
The boy has been untraceable for the last three days. He reportedly went for coaching classes after school on October 31. Since then, he has not returned back home and his whereabouts have also not been traced so far, reports said.
It has been suspected that Chandragupta went missing near the Nepali Mandir locality while he was on the way to his coaching class at Lakhtokia.
His father Bikas Mandal has lodged a missing report at the Bharalu Police Station. However, the police have not been able to trace any whereabouts of the missing student. Search operations are currently underway.