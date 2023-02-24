Missing Cotton University Student Found at Mariani Railway Station

The student who had gone missing from Cotton University in Guwahati on Thursday night has been traced.

The student Surya Narayan Das was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from the Mariani Railway Station on Friday.

The GRP has contacted the Latasil Police to hand over the boy.

It may be mentioned that Surya, a Higher Secondary first-year student of the Cotton University went missing on Thursday night.

Surya was a resident of Dhemaji district. As per reports, he had come out of his hostel Maffizzudin Ahmed Hazarika Chatra Nivas and while returning back to his room, he reportedly went missing.

The student’s family has lodged a missing report at the Latasil Police Station and based on the report, the police have launched search operations.

Earlier today, another youth went missing from Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area. The youth, identified as Mintu Rajbhar, went for fishing after which he went missing.

Locals started to search for his whereabouts when his clothes and polo were recovered lying near the Brahmaputra River.