Class X Student Goes Missing in Guwahati

In yet another sensational incident, a Class 10 student of the Kamrup Academy in Guwahati reportedly went missing, reports said on Saturday.
As per sources, the missing student has been identified as Rupjyoti Sarma. He has reportedly been untraceable since he left his home after arriving from his tuition class on Friday evening, reports said.
Rupjyoti was a resident of Hedayatpur in Guwahati Club locality. However, the boy originally hails from Barpeta’s Patacharkuchi.
The visuals of the boy leaving his home in the evening were recorded in the CCTV camera. According to his family members, he left his home at around 4:28 pm.
In this regard, an FIR has been lodged by Rupjyoti’s family members at the Latasil Police Station.