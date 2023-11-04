Missing School Student Found at Guwahati Railway Station

The student of Guwahati’s Guru Nanak School who went missing earlier this week has been traced, reports claimed.
The missing boy named Chandragupta Mandal, a student of Class X, went missing on October 31.
He was reportedly found at the Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday. He was physically unwell at the time he was recovered, sources said.
The boy reportedly went for coaching classes after school on October 31. Since then, had not returned back home and his whereabouts were also could not be traced.
His father Bikas Mandal had lodged a missing report at the Bharalu Police Station. Search operations were underway right after the incident.