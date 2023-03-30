Assam CM Felicitates Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the ace pugilist and World Boxing Championship gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati on Thursday.
Borgohain returned to Assam earlier today after she won the gold medal at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and was welcomed with flowers and gamosas at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
The Assam boxer was felicitated at Janata Bhawan during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in two cities of the state.
Taking to twitter, Assam CM wrote, “Lovlina has taken Assam and Indian sports to a new zenith. I had the great privilege to felicitate her for the stunning performance in the Boxing World Championship. Thank you @LovlinaBorgohai for encouraging so many of us and wishing you many more medals in the coming years.”
Yesterday, the Assam Government had announced a reward of Rs. 50 lakhs to ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain.
This announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Assembly.
The announcement came after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain had added another feather to her cap by clinching her maiden World Championships gold medal on March 26.
The Assam boxer defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia with a split 5-2 verdict in the 75kg final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.
With this win, Lovlina Borgohain has added a fourth gold medal to India's tally in the ongoing World Boxing Championship.