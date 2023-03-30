Assam CM Felicitates Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the ace pugilist and World Boxing Championship gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati on Thursday.

Borgohain returned to Assam earlier today after she won the gold medal at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and was welcomed with flowers and gamosas at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Assam boxer was felicitated at Janata Bhawan during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in two cities of the state.

Taking to twitter, Assam CM wrote, “Lovlina has taken Assam and Indian sports to a new zenith. I had the great privilege to felicitate her for the stunning performance in the Boxing World Championship. Thank you @LovlinaBorgohai for encouraging so many of us and wishing you many more medals in the coming years.”