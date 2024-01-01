Assam

2023 Was An Iconic Year For Peace And Progress In Assam

Pratidin Time
The year 2023 will be remembered for resolution of boundary disputes with neighbouring states, peace accords with insurgent and a new zenith in transparent public recruitment.

2023 also saw a renaissance in ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Assam stunned the world with the largest ever Bihu celebration, created world records in tree plantations through Amrit Brikshya and launched mass movements in sports & culture through Khel Maharan and Sansritik Mahasangram.

2023: Visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu
2023: Visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu

Memorable images of visits by eminent leaders starting from President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

2023: Record investments and launch of several welfare works.
2023: Record investments and launch of several welfare works.

2023 also saw the 100th meeting of the Assam Cabinet, record investments and launch of several welfare works.

2023 also saw several light and fun moments of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

