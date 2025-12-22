CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes 3,420 Health Dept Appointment Letters

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates selected for technical and non-technical positions in the health department at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground.

Advertisment

In his address, CM Sarma began by engaging the newly appointed employees on personal planning, including marriage and family planning, while emphasizing the government’s commitment to fulfilling electoral promises. He highlighted that the government has already delivered on its pledge of 1 lakh jobs, a target once considered unattainable. “Even the opposition questioned us in the Assembly for two years, but after surpassing 1 lakh appointments, no one raised the issue further,” he said. To date, the government has facilitated 1,45,449 appointments, with ADRE appointments scheduled to be completed by January 10.

The Chief Minister stressed that students can now pursue education with the confidence that it can lead to secure employment, reflecting the transformative changes in Assam’s education system over the past five years.

Dr. Sarma also noted significant improvements in the health sector, including a reduction in maternal mortality. He added that failed candidates in earlier recruitment exams no longer approach courts, as they are aware that future vacancies and opportunities are forthcoming.

Highlighting Assam’s progress in industrialization, he mentioned that a 3,000 MW thermal project will soon begin in Chapar, Dhubri district, providing employment opportunities for many youth.

Addressing societal issues, the Chief Minister said that while some groups attempt to create unrest, most youth today can go about their daily lives safely, without being forced into protests for jobs. He criticized those who encourage unnecessary agitation, particularly when their own children have become doctors or engineers.

CM Sarma reiterated that Assam is being recognized nationally for transparent recruitment practices. “Before appointments, no one came to me personally. I do not know anyone individually,” he said.

He urged all newly appointed health department employees to recognize their significant responsibilities, especially in serving the poor and needy. “Maintaining human values is crucial. A kind word can often have more impact than medicine for a patient,” the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: "Assam's Hope Flourishing During Modi's Tenure", CM Sarma on Airport Terminal Inauguration