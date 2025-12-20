"Assam's Hope Flourishing During Modi's Tenure", CM Sarma on Airport Terminal Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam. On the occason, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that just a few years ago, such a grand terminal would have been unimaginable for the people of Assam. “With the blessings and support of Prime Minister Modi, this new terminal will serve over 1.3 crore travellers a year,” he added.

Sarma also announces the plan of an aerohub near the airport with facilities like hotels, convention centres, simulation centre for pilot training etc.

Modi's Fortcoming Visits in January & February

The Chief Minister also announced PM Modi's visits in the coming two months, just before the state assembly elections.

Highlighting the state’s infrastructure development, the Chief Minister also spoke about the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project—a 34.45 km elevated highway over National Highway 37. The foundation stone is expected to be laid in January 2026, by PM Modi, announces CM Sarma. With an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore, the project includes highway widening, bypasses, and aims to create an uninterrupted link between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills, crucial for wildlife movement during floods while also supporting local employment.

Sarma further stated that the North Guwahati-Machkhowa Bridge over the BRahmaputra will be inuagurated PM Modi in February 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Doloo Greenfield Airport, a proposed new airport in southern Assam near Silchar designed to boost regional connectivity. The Assam government has recently transferred 992 acres of land from Doloo Tea Estate to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with construction expected to commence in February 2026.

First PM To Tribute Martyrs Of Assam Movement

The Chief Minister remarked that Narendra Modi will be the first PM of India to offer tribute to the martyrs of Assam movement. The prime minister is set to visit the newly constructed Swahid Smarak at Boragaon. Sarma alleged that during previous Congress governments, Gopinath Bordoloi’s contributions were undervalued, but Prime Minister Modi has honoured and recognised his legacy through the development of this new airport terminal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he expects a second terminal to be needed by 2028, with plans to construct an additional terminal by 2032 to accommodate rising passenger demand.

