CM Orders Satellite Survey of City Drains After Child’s Death in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that he has instructed the chief secretary to use satellite imagery to identify open drains in city areas, especially near construction sites. While preventive measures are planned, the CM also highlighted a growing problem of thieves stealing manhole covers at night, which exacerbates public safety risks—a concern with both civic and social implications.

The announcement comes after a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, when five-year-old Sunit Kumar fell into an open, under-construction drain near Vivekananda School in Guwahati’s Kalapahar locality.

Around 3 PM, the young boy reportedly fell into the exposed drain while playing by the side of the road. His body was only recovered by 6 PM with the help of Guwahati Police, but Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors were only able to declare him dead.

The tragedy has brought to light significant shortcomings on the part of the city's civic authorities in leaving large, dangerous drains exposed in residential areas.

The locals' lack of concern, which might have contributed to the rescue's delay, was also criticised by the concerned citizens.

Another incident happened that same day in Kahilipara, where an elderly man named Fuljeet Sharma suffered severe leg injuries after falling into a roadside drain that was still under construction while he was walking home.

The area, which was supposed to be a pedestrian pathway, was discovered to be unsafe and unprotected, underscoring the persistent risks associated with poorly managed construction sites.

Meanwhile, Sunit Kumar's brief life came to an end when his body was promptly returned to his family after the GMCH post-mortem and his final rites were carried out at Bhootnath crematorium.

