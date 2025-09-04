After Child’s Death, Now Elderly Man Falls Into Open Drain in Guwahati

Just as Guwahati was reeling from a minor boy’s death due to an open drain, another such incident has come to light on the same day wherein an elderly man fell into an under-construction roadside drain in Kahilipara and sustained serious leg injuries.

The spot was meant to serve as a pedestrian pathway, but had been left equally hazardous and unprotected. The victim man, identified as Fuljeet Sharma, was walking home when the mishap occurred on Wednesday night.

Only hours earlier, the city was shaken by the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy who lost his life in a similar way when he slipped into an open, under-construction drain near Vivekananda School in Kalapahar. The accident occurred when the child, reportedly playing near the spot, slid into the gaping drain that had been left uncovered by ongoing construction work.

These accidents have once again put the spotlight on the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), which is responsible for maintaining the city’s drains and culverts. Residents and families of the victims allege that such incidents are a direct result of their negligence and apathy.

This is not the first time open drains have claimed lives in Guwahati. In 2023, a horrific accident in Ganeshguri killed a schoolgirl who was riding pillion on a scooter. The two-wheeler skidded into an uncovered roadside drain, throwing the child onto the road. Unfortunatly, a passing school bus ran over her head, killing her instantly.

Although Initial outrage was directed at the bus driver, CCTV footage later revealed the real cause, which was the uncovered drain itself. If it was not for the open drain, the accident would never have occurred.

Last year in 2024, an 8-year-old boy named Abhinash Sarkar lost his life after he fell into a stormwater drain from his father’s scooter during heavy rain. It soon led to a three-day search and rescue operation as he went missig. After three long days, the boy’s body was finally recovered with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Now despite repeated tragedies, it appears GMC has done little to address the dangers posed by these open and poorly maintained roadside drains. Many such vulnerable areas currently remain across the city, waiting for the next victim.

Wednesday’s incident have once again reignited public anger. How many more lives must be lost before the civic authorities actually wake up from their slumber?

