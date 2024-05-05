CM Sarma Concludes Dynamic Campaign for 3rd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday concluded his campaign trail for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the state.
CM Sarma led rallies alongside party workers, traversing through the diverse constituencies of the state despite facing scorching heat and relentless rains.
Expressing his gratitude on platform ‘X’, the Assam Chief Minister acknowledged the tireless efforts of every party worker, whose unwavering commitment exemplified their dedication. CM Sarma further said that in the last 40 days, he addressed 117 public meetings and road shows.
He wrote, “My election campaign in Assam was like a pilgrimage. In the last 40 days, I covered the entire state and addressed 117 public meetings and road shows. It felt like a holy dip in the Ganges for me. The lively atmosphere and blessings completely rejuvenated me. I will continue to dedicate every moment of my life to the people of Assam.”
In the final day of campaigning for the third phase of elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Guwahati’s Azara garnering support for BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi. In his address, CM Sarma highlighted various government initiatives and contrasted them with Congress' empty promises, urging voters to choose BJP for the continued development of the state.
The Assam Chief Minister also held an impressive road show in Sualkuchi, which witnessed a huge number of BJP supporters despite the inclement weather.
It may be mentioned that the third phase of polls in four parliamentary constituencies of Assam is scheduled for May 7. As many as 47 candidates, including one sitting MP and four sitting MLAs, are in the fray for the third phase of polls in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Dhubri in the state.