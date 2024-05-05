CM Sarma Concludes Dynamic Campaign for 3rd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Assam

Expressing his gratitude on platform ‘X’, the Assam Chief Minister acknowledged the tireless efforts of every party worker, whose unwavering commitment exemplified their dedication. CM Sarma further said that in the last 40 days, he addressed 117 public meetings and road shows.

He wrote, “My election campaign in Assam was like a pilgrimage. In the last 40 days, I covered the entire state and addressed 117 public meetings and road shows. It felt like a holy dip in the Ganges for me. The lively atmosphere and blessings completely rejuvenated me. I will continue to dedicate every moment of my life to the people of Assam.”