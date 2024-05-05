Intense Campaigning Peaks as Assam Gears Up for Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking charge of the BJP's campaign, throwing his weight behind Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Azara and Sualkuchi localities on Sunday. A roadshow is slated to sweep through Sualkuchi, while a motorcycle rally, led by Chief Minister Sarma, will rev up from Khanapara to Latasil in Guwahati, showcasing the party's massive support base.