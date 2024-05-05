Intense Campaigning Peaks as Assam Gears Up for Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

In the final push before the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in key constituencies. Today marks the culmination of campaigning efforts, with intense activities scheduled across the state.
Four crucial seats in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri - are gearing up for polling on May 7. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to flex its muscles with a grand display of strength on the campaign trail.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking charge of the BJP's campaign, throwing his weight behind Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Azara and Sualkuchi localities on Sunday. A roadshow is slated to sweep through Sualkuchi, while a motorcycle rally, led by Chief Minister Sarma, will rev up from Khanapara to Latasil in Guwahati, showcasing the party's massive support base.
Meanwhile, the opposition isn't lagging behind in the race. The Congress party, along with the United Opposition Forum, organized a sizable bike rally on Friday in support of Congress candidate Meera Borthakur in Guwahati, underscoring the fierce competition in the electoral arena.
As the campaigning frenzy reaches its peak, political fervor grips Assam, setting the stage for a gripping electoral showdown on May 7.