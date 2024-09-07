CM Sarma Details On Steps To Implement 57 Assam Accord Recommendations

"Nine lakh people, whose Aadhaar works were pending will start to receive it from September. In several districts, we found the number of Aadhaar cards more than the population. Suspicious people are also getting Aadhaar cards. Only those who applied under NRC will be able to get Aadhaar cards. To get their Aadhaar cards, they will have to produce their NRC application numbers," Sarma said, warning that the process of gaining Aadhaar cards will become strict from October 1 throughout Assam, barring only tea garden areas.